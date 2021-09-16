How to change your MyCareer nickname in NBA 2K22

Are you regretting the name you picked for your MyPlayer? Sick of hearing the name MP? You have a few options to cure some of these problems. One of those is to create a new build in NBA 2K22, and start up a new save file. Alternatively, you could do something else. It won’t necessarily change your in-game name, but it will change the fact that everyone, including the play-by-play announcers, is calling you MP. This can be adjusted, so let’s go over what you need to do.

First off, you will have needed to make it to the NBA. Next, you will want to do the following:

Step 1 : In The City main menu, pause and scroll to the Options/Quit section.

: In The City main menu, pause and scroll to the Options/Quit section. Step 2 : Select the Settings tab.

: Select the Settings tab. Step 3: Scroll down to change the Secondary Nickname. This affects what the play-by-play commentators call you. You can also change your social media handle here as well.

If you haven’t made the NBA yet, you might want to end that file and start a new one. This will allow you to start a fresh file and use a new name. This should also be a safe option, unless you have already used VC to upgrade your player prior to making it to the NBA.