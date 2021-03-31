How to change your name in Among Us

Making yourself stand out as a member of an Among Us crew can be a little difficult and probably something you don’t always want to do. It might be better to remain under the radar, depending on if you’re playing as the imposter or the innocent crew member. For those who want to make a funny name associated with their character in the game, making and changing your name is pretty easy. It has changed following the game introducing the Airship map.

Now, if you want to choose your name, on the left side of the screen will say “Account Info”. All you have to do is click that tab on the left side of your screen, and then it will show all of your account information on an ID card. You need to click the ‘Sign In,’ choice on the bottom of your screen. When it asks you to sign in, you’ll be registered for a new account.

With the new account information updated, you’ll now be free to update your account to modify your name at any time. You will need to do this before you start a match in Among Us.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can choose a completely random name, or you can have a similar one. The name does not have to be unique, either. You and a friend can both have the same name over your head, potentially confusing any people you’re playing with, making an Among Us match that much more challenging.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.