Every Achievement in Among Us, and how to get them
Some extra tasks to do.
For a long time, the main reason to keep coming back to play Among Us was because it is fun, especially when playing with friends. Now that the Cosmicube update is out, there are even more reasons to return to the game with unlockable achievements. Here is every achievement in Among Us and how to unlock them.
- A Taste For It – Get your first kill
- Killer – Get five total kills (lifetime, not in one game)
- Assassin – Get 50 total kills
- Scourge – Get 150 total kills
- Intern – Complete ten total tasks
- Manager – Complete 100 total tasks
- Taskmaster – Complete 500 total tasks
- A Ship Adrift – Win three games on Skeld
- Corporate Lockdown – Win three games on Mira
- Unearthed – Win three games on Polis
- Toppat Crewmates – Win three games on Airship
- Never Suspect a Thing – Unknown as of this writing
- A Well-Oiled Machine – Win a game as a Crewmate while completing all tasks
- Saboteur – Win a game as an Impostor from sabotaging a critical system
- Slasher – Win a game as an Impostor from killing all Crewmates
- Survivor – Win a game as a Crewmate where you survived until the end
- Smooth Talker – Win a game as an Impostor where the final vote led to a Crewmate being thrown out
- Impossible Task – Unknown as of this writing
- Lights Out – Get a kill while the lights are sabotaged
- Watch me scan – Unknown as of this writing
- Crewpostor – Unknown as of this writing
- Hunger – Unknown as of this writing
- Sherlock – Win a game as a Crewmate with every single one of your votes being placed on an Impostor
- Circumventer – Unknown as of this writing