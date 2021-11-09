Every Achievement in Among Us, and how to get them

For a long time, the main reason to keep coming back to play Among Us was because it is fun, especially when playing with friends. Now that the Cosmicube update is out, there are even more reasons to return to the game with unlockable achievements. Here is every achievement in Among Us and how to unlock them.

A Taste For It – Get your first kill

Killer – Get five total kills (lifetime, not in one game)

Assassin – Get 50 total kills

Scourge – Get 150 total kills

Intern – Complete ten total tasks

Manager – Complete 100 total tasks

Taskmaster – Complete 500 total tasks

A Ship Adrift – Win three games on Skeld

Corporate Lockdown – Win three games on Mira

Unearthed – Win three games on Polis

Toppat Crewmates – Win three games on Airship

Never Suspect a Thing – Unknown as of this writing

A Well-Oiled Machine – Win a game as a Crewmate while completing all tasks

Saboteur – Win a game as an Impostor from sabotaging a critical system

Slasher – Win a game as an Impostor from killing all Crewmates

Survivor – Win a game as a Crewmate where you survived until the end

Smooth Talker – Win a game as an Impostor where the final vote led to a Crewmate being thrown out

Impossible Task – Unknown as of this writing

Lights Out – Get a kill while the lights are sabotaged

Watch me scan – Unknown as of this writing

Crewpostor – Unknown as of this writing

Hunger – Unknown as of this writing

Sherlock – Win a game as a Crewmate with every single one of your votes being placed on an Impostor

Circumventer – Unknown as of this writing