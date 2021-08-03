How to change your name in Bloons TD 6

Bloons TD6 is a tower defense game available on mobile and PC platforms. The basic objective of the game is to prevent the opponent’s balloons from exiting by creating a defense using towers. One of the features that many players are unaware of is the ability to change their in-game name. There is a chance that you might have picked a random name while starting the game for the first time.

However, if you are not satisfied with your in-game name follow the below-mentioned steps:

Click on the gear icon on the top left corner and open the settings menu. Click on the profile option. Once done, click on your name (first option) and change it to whatever you want.

Keep in mind it might take up to 72 hours for the new name to appear. Furthermore, this process only works if you have already linked your game account to a Ninja Kiwi account. If you haven’t done so or don’t own a Ninja Kiwi account, create a new Ninja Kiwi account and link it to your in-game account. Once done, simply follow the aforementioned method. Alternatively, you can also mail the support team from the Help and Support section to get your name changed.