The name you go by in multiplayer games is important to players. It is a way for how other people and your friends can recognize who you are. If you are playing Overwatch 2, you may have noticed that your name is displayed as something else than you typically have on your console. This is because your Battle.net account takes precedence over other things here. That said, here is how to change your name in Overwatch 2.

How to change your Battle.net name in Overwatch 2

With the introduction of crossplay and cross-progression in Overwatch 2, everyone’s names are displayed as what they are known to be on Battle.net, not your Gamertag on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, or Xbox. If you want to change this, it is going to cost you a little bit unless you are doing it for the first time. With this in mind, you first need to go to the official Battle.net website and sign in with the account you use in Overwatch 2.

When you are in your account, go to Account Settings and select Account Details. Scroll down, and you will eventually come across an entry for Battletag. Select Purchase Battletag Change.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will now be on a new store page that displays the Battletag change. If you are willing to spend $10 on this, select Buy Now and set up your payment details. After the transaction goes through, you can change your name to whatever you want as long as it fits the following criteria:

Between 3-12 characters long

Numbers are allowed, but they cannot start with a number

No spaces or symbols

Follows the Code of Conduct

With all of the above in mind, you can create your Battletag. Since it has a number notifier at the end of it, it does not need to be a completely unique title, so make it whatever you want to be known as.