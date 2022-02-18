How to change your server region in 1v1.lol

1v1.lol is a free, multiplayer third-person shooter Battle Royale game that pits two players against each other to see who can come out on top. Similar to Fortnite, players will have to build structures as coverage or to get the high ground so they can easily spot out their opponent and eliminate them. As you continue to play the game, you can unlock free outfits so you can enter your games in style.

With the game being online, there are multiple servers so players can have a stable connection no matter where they are in the world. However, sometimes you might get connected to the wrong server or you want to face off against a friend who lives in a different part of the world. No matter what the case may be, there’s a simple way to change your server region in the game.

To change your server region, click on the gear icon located in the top right of your screen. This will take you to the Settings. Then, go to the General tab. Here, you’ll be shown your server region. Click on the drop-down menu and pick one of the seven servers on the list: