How to change your Trainer icon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you have two different icons that you can take pictures for: your profile picture which is displayed on your Trainer card, and then, you have the Trainer Icon. The Trainer Icon is what’s displayed to other players when you go online and participate in matches and such. By default, the picture is of your character without a hat. However, if you want to update your icon to show off a new look or perhaps change it to a Pokémon, you can, but not without some difficulty.

Changing your Trainer icon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To change your Trainer icon, you’ll first need to go to your profile. To do this, press the – button to bring up your Pokédex. Then, click the X button so you can access the side menu with the three colored icons on the left side. Go down to the green icon and select it to bring up your profile. The next thing you’ll want to do is go to Change Photo by hitting the + button. When you do this, you’ll have the option to either change your profile picture or Trainer icon. Select Trainer icon.

Taking a picture for your trainer icon is a bit more difficult than it was when you took one for your profile picture. Your Trainer icon is a small circle and because of the small dimensions you’re given, you have to make sure whatever you want to take a picture of is inside the circle or else it’ll be cut out. Unfortunately, you can’t zoom-out, so you’re going to need to carefully angle your camera if you want to get the perfect picture. Taking a picture of one of your Pokémon is going to be difficult since whoever you send out will attempt to follow you if you get too far away from them.