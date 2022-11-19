How many Pokemon are in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

The number of Pokemon in a given game has always been a contentious issue, as future games continue whittling down the number of Pokemon you can obtain. Starting with Sword and Shield, there are also a number of Pokemon you cannot catch and bring into the game, unlike other games where you are able to transfer Pokemon across all the games. Knowing this, you might be naturally curious about how many Pokemon are available to catch in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the Pokedex contains 400 different Pokemon for you to catch. Throughout the history of Pokemon, this means less than half of all Pokemon ever created are actually catchable in these two games. This number is only applicable as of this writing. It’s important to note that The Pokemon Company and Game Freak have added new Pokemon in Sword and Shield through events and free DLC. It stands to reason that the companies will do the same here.

Related: How to run in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Note that based on which game you picked up, there will be some Pokemon exclusive to a certain version. This is par for the course of Pokemon, but this does mean you will need to do some trading with friends or strangers to max out your Pokedex. For a list of Pokemon exclusive to Pokemon Violet, you can consult this guide here. On the other hand, check out this list of Pokemon exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet.

400 Pokemon is the magic number for Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but again, it’s important to reiterate that this number will likely grow in the future. DLC expansions for Sword and Shield added plenty of new Pokemon to the mix, so expect more Pokemon to be added to your roster in the future.