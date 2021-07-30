How to change your username in Smite

Smite is a popular MOBA title available across PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox. The game offers some of the most accessible experiences in the genre, and it’s completely free-to-play. Once you sign up for the game, your name is set, usually based on whatever platform you’re playing through. However, there is a way to change your username, though it’s not that obvious. This guide covers exactly how to do that.

How to change your username

Launch Smite

Click on the Store menu

On the next page you’re taken to, click on the option for “Other” in the bar at the top

In the dropdown menu on the top-left of the page, select Account

Click on the Change Gamer Name product

Enter your new username and purchase the Change Gamer Name product to permanently change your Smite username

As you can see, this is a simple process that allows you to change your username as much as you want. The only caveat is that the Change Gamer Name product costs 400 Gems. During special events, this is sometimes discounted to 200 Gems. However, you’ll normally have to pay 400 Gems for the ability to change your name. With this in mind, make sure you’re happy with the new username you pick. Otherwise, you’ll find yourself spending the same amount of Gems in a few weeks to correct your mistake.