How to check your purchase history in Valorant

Valorant is a free-to-play first-person shooter developed by Riot Games. You and four other players are teamed up against five other users where you need to either attack or defend. The game’s cast, who are known as Agents, all have unique abilities that can help turn the game in their favor. Much like other free-to-play titles, the game offers purchasble content that you can buy with Valorant Points (VP), the premium currency used in the game which can be obtained by using real money.

If you want to view your purchase history, you’ll need to go to this support article published on Riot’s official website. Click the big red button that says “Log In” and sign in to your Riot Games account. Once you do that, you’ll be redirected to a page containing your purchase history for the game. It’ll display every purchase you’ve made so far with the date attached, the amount of VP spent, and the payment method.

On this page, if you find a purchase that you didn’t make, you can issue a refund within 90 days of when the purchase was made. The purchase has to have been for either VP or Weapons Skins. Anything else, like Battle Passes or Bundles, is non-refundable.