How to claim pack bonuses in Century: Age of Ashes

Century: Age of Ashes is a free-to-play dragon-riding game in which you compete against other dragon riders across a range of brutal multiplayer modes and maps. The action is intense, as you’d expect from a multiplayer game with firebreathing lizards, and, like any free-to-play game, half the battle is showing off your cosmetics. It’s possible to buy one of a few packs for the game that provide you with additional cosmetics from the start of your journey, but you need to unlock them first. This guide covers how to claim your pack bonuses so you can start flying around on the best dragons in town.

Complete the tutorial

Screenshot by Gamepur

To claim your pack bonuses, you need to complete the game’s tutorial. When you first start Century: Age of Ashes, you’ll be thrust into the tutorial before you have a chance to do anything else. More than anything, this is a blessing since the game’s controls need to be explained. This isn’t a game you can learn on the fly. Once you’ve completed the tutorial, you’ll be taken to a new screen where you can claim all the pack bonuses you’re owed.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You need to claim your pack bonuses before getting into the rest of the game. You’ll be able to change your profile and equip new items for your classes from that point. You can even start to hatch new dragons, though you’ll need to follow the proper path to help it grow into a fully fledged beast you can ride into battle.