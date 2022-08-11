How to claim pre-registration milestone rewards in Tower of Fantasy

If you pre-registered for Tower of Fantasy, you can expect to get some pretty good rewards and plenty of them. Being an MMO game, Tower of Fantasy already rewards you with a lot of items in the first few hours of the game, but those that pre-registered are able to get a lot more items that will help them progress quickly through the game. If you still haven’t redeemed your milestone rewards, you better get to it.

How to claim pre-registration milestone rewards

Unfortunately, if you didn’t pre-register for the game, you won’t be getting any rewards. If you did, then you are in luck because every reward milestone was reached. This unlocks a ton of rewards for you in the reward section of the game. To reach it, you will need to follow a few steps. Start by accessing the rewards menu, this can be done by clicking on the present icon in the upper right corner of the screen.

Once the rewards menu is up, simply click on the option that says “Milestones.” this will bring you to the milestone rewards. From there, click the option next to each reward tier that says “Claim.” This will automatically put the items from each milestone into your inventory.

Those that pre-registered for the game will get the following rewards from the different milestones:

500,000 Milestone – Leader of Astra avatar frame, 2 Black Nuclei, 10 Wholegrain Bread, 2,888 Gold

Leader of Astra avatar frame, 2 Black Nuclei, 10 Wholegrain Bread, 2,888 Gold 1,000,000 Milestone – Aida Trailblazer title, 3 Black Nuclei, 10 Fired Chicken, 4 Weapon Battery III

Aida Trailblazer title, 3 Black Nuclei, 10 Fired Chicken, 4 Weapon Battery III 1,500,000 Milestone – Zeke: Awakening avatar, 3 Gold Nuclei, 10 Sizzling Meat, 3,888 Gold

Zeke: Awakening avatar, 3 Gold Nuclei, 10 Sizzling Meat, 3,888 Gold 2,000,000 Milestone – Orion jetpack paint, 3 Gold Nuclei, 10 Crispy Grilled Fish, 4 Weapon Battery III

Orion jetpack paint, 3 Gold Nuclei, 10 Crispy Grilled Fish, 4 Weapon Battery III 2,500,000 Milestone – Star Sand outfit, 4 Gold Nuclei, 10 Nut Tea, 6,888 Gold

Star Sand outfit, 4 Gold Nuclei, 10 Nut Tea, 6,888 Gold 3,000,000 Milestone – 500 Dark Crystals, 5 Black Nuclei, 10 Caterpillar Fungus Noodles, a Beauty Beauty Voucher

As you can see there are plenty of items to get your hands on. Don’t forget to claim your rewards before they are gone for good.