How Tower of Fantasy’s gacha system works – Special orders, rates, odds, and more

While games may advertise themselves as free-to-play, the developer has to make money somehow. Gachas are a popular system where users can use in-game currency to roll for characters or cards. If you’ve played Genshin Impact or any mobile idol game like Ensemble Stars!, you’ll be familiar with how gachas work. Following in the steps of those popular titles, Tower of Fantasy has a gacha system in it as well. So, if you’re new to gachas, here’s everything you need to know about Tower of Fantasy’s gacha system before you start pulling.

What are Special Orders in Tower of Fantasy? Tower of Fantasy’s gacha system explained

Screenshot by Gamepur

In Tower of Fantasy, the gacha rolls are “Special Orders.” After finishing the mission Ecological Station Intruders Mission, you’ll unlock the gacha portion of the game. Just like other gacha games before it, Tower of Fantasy offers multiple banners for you to roll from. There will be the Standard Banner, which is available all the time. Then, there will be special banners such as a character gets an increased rate of dropping or there is a special character that will only be available for a limited amount of time. Each banner will use a different type of in-game currency. The different currency used for Special Orders are:

Black Nucleus : Used for Special Orders. You can either purchase these or find them throughout the world. Can also be obtained from the game’s Pass System.

: Used for Special Orders. You can either purchase these or find them throughout the world. Can also be obtained from the game’s Pass System. Gold Nucleus : Used for Gold Nucleus Special Orders. These can be obtained from Bounty Missions, Exploring, completing the story, from Clotho Supply Pods, or by purchasing them from the story. Also can be obtained from the game’s pass system via a Pass Upgrade.

: Used for Gold Nucleus Special Orders. These can be obtained from Bounty Missions, Exploring, completing the story, from Clotho Supply Pods, or by purchasing them from the story. Also can be obtained from the game’s pass system via a Pass Upgrade. Red Nucleus: Used for Limited Special Orders. These can only be purchased from the in-game store.

When it comes to Special Orders, you can either use one type of Nucleus to pull once, gaining one Weapon, or you can use 10 Nuclei to gain 10 Weapons. Because of how the rates work, it’s much better if you pull using 10 Nuclei.

Tower of Fantasy’s Special Order rates explained

Screenshot by Gamepur

The rates will be different depending on the banner you’re pulling from. The rate for the Standard Banner has a starting 0.75% chance of you rolling a SSR Weapon which will get increased up to a 2% chance overall. After 80 Rolls (eight 10x Orders), you’ll be guaranteed a SSR Weapon. For a SR Weapon, your starting chance is 1% and will get increased to 12% overall. You’re guaranteed to get at least one SR or better with every 10 Special Orders you do, which is why we recommend saving up until you have enough to do a 10-pull. When it comes to the Special Banners, the chances are the same. The only difference is that if you get an SSR weapon, it has a 50% chance of being that featured character.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Where the rates differ is with the Black Nuclei Banners. For this banner, the chances of getting a SSR is 0.3% with no increase. Your chances of getting a SR weapon are 3%, again with no increase. You’re also not guaranteed an SR if you do a 10-pull like you are with the other two banners.

How to buy Gold or Red Nucleus in Tower of Fantasy

Screenshot by Gamepur

As mentioned earlier, you buy either of these two from the store. A single Gold or Red Nucleus will cost you 150 Dark Crystals or Tanium. Tanium can be purchased from the Store under the Purchase Reward tab.