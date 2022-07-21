How to pre-register for Tower of Fantasy – Pre-registration rewards and more

Tower of Fantasy is an upcoming shared world RPG featuring an incredibly detailed and colossal open world filled with quests to complete, characters to meet, and Simulacra to collect. This guide explains how to pre-register for Tower of Fantasy, so you’re ready for the day it launches with some pre-registration rewards to boot.

How to pre-register for Tower of Fantasy

Image via Hotta Studios

To pre-register for Tower of Fantasy, you need to visit the game’s official website. There, you can track the pre-registration goals and see how many people have already pre-registered for the game. To pre-register yourself, type your email address into the textbox at the top of the screen and agree to the terms of service. Then, once you click Submit, you’ll be sent an email from the Tower of Fantasy team. You need to open that email and click the verification link to confirm your email address and your pre-registration. This will ensure that you get an email notifying you when the game has been released and allow you to access all the pre-registration bonuses from day one.

What are the pre-registration rewards?

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the time of writing, almost all pre-registration rewards for Tower of Fantasy have been unlocked. You’ll need to check the game’s official website to see exactly which ones remain, as well as those that have been added as stretch goals since. We’ve outlined every pre-registration bonus below so you can see what you’ll have to look forward to after pre-registering.