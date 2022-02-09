How to claim Prime Gaming bonuses for Lost Ark

Lost Ark is a new MMORPG published by Amazon Games. Predictably, as a game affiliated with Amazon, you can claim some in-game goodies through the Prime Gaming program. For Amazon Prime subscribers, you can head to the Prime Gaming website to claim in-game goodies for games.

If you want some free game loot every month, you should link your Amazon Prime account and Lost Ark account. You can do so directly through the Prime Gaming site. Head to Prime Gaming, and go to the Lost Ark Battle Item Pack.

From here, you can directly link your Prime Gaming account to your Lost Ark account. Click the reward you need and then follow the link that allows you to link your accounts. You’ll have to log in again to both your Amazon account and Steam account.

Now that your two accounts are linked, you can claim the rewards you need for Lost Ark. Click “Go Claim” to return to the Prime Gaming page and get your loot. Complete your claim and you’ll get your rewards. You should need to do this process once. In-game bonuses like this will drop every month, so check the page diligently to see if there’s any new loot you can claim.