How to claim Twitch Drops for Lost Ark

Lost Ark has finally made its way over to the west after enjoying regional exclusivity since 2019 in South Korea and Russia. Riding the wave of excitement of the Head Start opening, developer Smilegate RPG has worked with multiple Twitch streamers to offer drops for the title in exchange for watching.

In order to claim Twitch drops, first go to your Drop Inventory page on Twitch and verify that there is a drop available. If the inventory page isn’t loading properly, ensure that you’ve signed into your Twitch account. Note that Lost Ark is currently listed on the Twitch drops page as ‘LoLA’. You’ll see a button that says ‘Connect.’ Click that button, and connect your Twitch account, then sign in with Steam.

If the ‘Connect’ isn’t available to you, you can reach the necessary page at PlayLostArk. Once you’ve connected your two accounts, you’ll then need to activate the drop and claim it on Twitch. Once you’ve claimed through Twitch, and all accounts are connected, your next step is to wait.

Anti-climactic, surely, but the drop will be available in Lost Ark within 24 hours of claiming it. Twitch drops will be available during events, such as the current Legends of the Lost Ark event, and sporadically during events and updates.