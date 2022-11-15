How to claim Twitch Drops in World of Warcraft (Dragonflight)

World of Warcraft is often a popular game on Twitch, especially during expansion launches and raiding Race to World First competitions. Blizzard is now incentivizing fans to watch even more World of Warcraft streamers by offering Twitch drops in exchange for committing to a few hours of Twitch viewing. Here’s how to set up Twitch Drops for World of Warcraft, along with all the upcoming World of Warcraft Twitch Drops and when to watch them.

How to link your account for World of Warcraft Twitch drops

In order to claim World of Warcraft Twitch drops, you must link your Battle.net account to Twitch.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Twitch Drops

In celebration of the new expansion launch, Blizzard is holding four Twitch Drop periods for the end of the year.

Dragon Kite pet

The first World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Twitch Drop takes place on November 15 from 3:00 pm pst to 11:59 pm pst. Watching at least four hours of eligible World of Warcraft streamers during this period will reward the Dragon Kite pet in-game.

Feldrake mount

The second World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Twitch Drop takes place on November 28 from 3:00 pm pst to 11:59 pm pst. Watching at least four hours of eligible World of Warcraft streamers during this period will reward the Feldrake mount in-game. This is a controversial reward as it was originally part of the TCG and hasn’t been available in quite some time.

Perpetual Purple Firework toy

The third World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Twitch Drop takes place on December 13 from 3:00 pm pst to 11:59 pm pst. Watching at least two hours of eligible World of Warcraft streamers during this period will reward the Perpetual Purple Firework toy in-game.

Ichabod Harvest Golem pet

The final World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Twitch Drop takes place runs from 3:00 pm pst on November 28 until 11:59 pm pst on December 12. Gifting any eligible World of Warcraft streamer’s channel two Twitch subscriptions during this period will reward the Ichabod Harvest Golem pet in-game.