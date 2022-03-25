How to claim your pre-order bonuses in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Ahead of the release, there were many bonuses that you could get in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on launch day if you pre-ordered the game. However, the game doesn’t hand these to you as soon as you start your story. This guide explains how to claim your pre-order bonuses, so you don’t miss out on them for a few hours.

Where to get your pre-order bonuses

All pre-order bonuses should be automatically applied to your game if you pre-ordered it digitally. However, if you pre-ordered a physical version of the game, you’ll need to enter any and all redeem codes that came with it before you can access them. You can do this using the storefront relevant to your version of the game, for example, the PlayStation Store, Epic Game Store, or Microsoft Store on Xbox.

Once you’ve redeemed all the codes you need to, start a game in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. When you’re into the tutorial, you can pause the game and open the social menu. Navigate to the mail subheading, and you should see a lot of messages. Each one contains a pre-order bonus that you can then accept to claim. The item will be added to your inventory once you accept it from the mail subheading in the social menu.