What are Twists of Fate and Character Backgrounds in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

While creating your Fatemaker in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you’ll be asked to choose a Twist of Fate, which forms the background for your character and informs some of their skills. This guide explains all Twists of Fate, so you know which one you should pick.

Village Idiot

The Village Idiot Twist of Fate makes your character the offspring of an incredibly good looking but very simple hero. It adds eight points to your Strength stat but removes one from Intelligence. This is great for builds that will double down on melee weapons but doesn’t work for those that want to specialize in spells.

Raised by Elves

By choosing Raised by Elves, you create a character used to the quiet way of life. Dexterity is increased by two points, and Constitution is decreased by four. If you plan on sneaking around and avoiding combat as much as possible, this is an excellent background to choose.

Failed Monk

When you pick the Failed Monk Twist of Fate, your character has run away from a mountain monastery after dropping sewage into the head monk’s face. This is a complicated background, increasing Wisdom by eight points and Intelligence by two. However, Strength is decreased by four points, and Dexterity by two. This is a great background for magic characters that will spend more time using spells than anything else.

Recovering Inventory Hoarder

The Recovering Inventory Hoarder is another complex background, but one that doubles down on skills more than anything. You lose two points to Dexterity and Constitution but gain two to Intelligence and five for Attunement. If you want to use skills over weapons, and the occasional spell, then this is the right background for you.

Rogue Alchemist

Finally, the Rogue Alchemist Twist of Fate is a great background for those that want nothing more than to use as many powerful spells as possible. You lose five points to Constitution and two to Dexterity but gain eight for Wisdom.

Choose your Twist of Fate based on the stats you gain and lose and how those affect your initial class. While you can unlock a second class roughly halfway through the game, this starter class will define your early experiences, and you don’t want to mess it up.