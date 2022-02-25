Fort Haight is a location in Elden Ring that Kenneth Haight previously owned. However, he has been pushed out of the fort by barbarians and requests your help to purge it of these attackers so that he may claim it. You’ll need to clear these aggressors and then report to Kenneth that the job is done. This guide covers how to clear out Fort Haight for Kenneth in Elden Ring.

You’ll need to find the fort. Where you find Kenneth, it is directly south of his position. You can head through the Mistwood region and follow the path down to the fort. When you arrive, there will be minor wooden barricades blocking your way and an enemy on a ballista, which you’ll want to avoid.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From there, proceed up to the right path of the castle, and there will be multiple guards and enemies for you to face off against. There will also be a large Pumpkin Head enemy you’ll need to fight against. We recommend attempting to lure the guards away from Pumpkin Head, trying to lure them away so you can take them out. However, you can also bunch the guards up together to hit Pumpkin Head’s attacks before taking it out yourself.

After those have been eliminated, step into the fort, and there will be several enemies on the ground, first and second floors throwing fire flasks at you. We recommend running up the entire fort to stop the enemies from throwing the fire flasks at you and avoid the barrels. If a large fire flask hits those, they will explode, and you’ll take a lot of damage.

Once you reach the top, there will be an elite knight you need to fight. It will be using a greatsword and a shield. Every so often, during the fight, it will two-hand the weapon to cause it to unleash bleeding damage against you. When you beat it once, it will drop the Ash of War: Bloody style that you can pick up. After clearing out this elite knight, and the smaller enemies throughout the fort, you can return to Kenneth to reclaim your prize. He awards you with the Erdsteel Dagger and offers you to make you one of his knights of the Order.