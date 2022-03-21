How to clear the Breached Rock Rebel Camp in Horizon Forbidden West

In order to clear the Breached Rock Rebel Camp in Horizon Forbidden West, you first have to find it. The Breached Rock Rebel Camp is almost exactly halfway between The Bulwark and The Memorial Grove.It has entrances on the south, northeast, and southeast sides, all of which are guarded, but not especially well fortified. Deal with the guards patrolling the perimeter with stealth kills and traps (or with your spear if you’re not into subtlety), then make your way inside and go up to the battlements, which are patrolled by several Rebel Sharpshooters. The Sharpshooters are vulnerable to headshots, and to simply being rushed down and engaged in melee.

At some point you’re going to attract the attention of a Rebel Champion, so deal with him in the usual manner (i.e. lay heavily into his shield until you can destroy it with a Resonator Blast, then hit him with relentless combos while he’s unprotected). Loot his body to get a Bunker Key, then clear out the rest of the camp.

The bunker door is in the dark cave on the northwest side of the lowest level of the camp. Use the key to open the door, then you might want to lay some traps in this area before you go all the way inside. Either the enemies will walk into the traps, or the traps will at least deter the enemies from following you if you need to retreat outside. While only the Champion is marked as a target, you really need to kill all three of the enemies in the bunker, so that you can get it all to yourself. They’re all tough and dangerous, so use your best weapons and skills here. Shock damage is particularly effective, as is the Firespitter weapon that the Gunner drops.

Next you need to use your Focus to search the Command Center, so that you can find and examine a messaging device, a power cell, and some schematics. Then interact with the console to overload the power cell, destroy the bunker, and complete the Breached Rock Rebel Camp quest.