How to climb a ladder in WWE 2K22

In wrestling ladder matches, the goal of the bout is usually to grab an object — whether it be a contract, briefcase, or championship belt — that is high up in the air, and can only be reached with a ladder. Although, we should also note that ladders can also be used for incredible aerial strikes. So, these objects to have a purpose in wrestling outside of ladder matches. These type of bouts, much like in past WWE 2K games, are in WWE 2K22. But how exactly does one climb up a ladder in WWE 2K22? Let’s go over what you need to know.

Before climbing a ladder in WWE 2K22, make sure that a ladder has been set up in the ring. To do that, grab a ladder with LB/L1, much like one would with any other object. Then, place to where you want it by hitting A/X, while holding on to the ladder.

Once it is set up, go to one side of the ladder and click RB/R1. This button is usually reserved for dodges, but in this case, it’s used for climbing up ladders. From here, you can either move your player up to the top with RB and the left analog stick to do a big dive, or stop just near the top to bring down a briefcase or title.