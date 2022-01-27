Is Zenith: The Last City down? How to check the server status

Zenith: The Last City is the first VR MMO to hit PC and PSVR. The game provides an immersive MMO experience within VR headsets for the first time, but it’s not without its flaws. Like any MMO Zenith: The Last City relies on server stability, and sometimes those servers go down, need maintenance, or suffer from the strain of too many players. This guide explains how to check if Zenith: The Last City is down and how to check the server status.

Server outage: January 27, 2022

The last server outage for Zenith: The Last City was on the day of release. The game’s servers suffered greatly under the sheer number of players flooding them. The developers posted on the game’s official subreddit not long after to explain the issue.

This issue was caused by the game’s database provider blocking the developer. This meant that no new players could log in, causing them to get stuck in the title screen. We experienced this ourselves on PSVR. The developers are working hard to fix the issue as soon as possible, but there’s no timeline for a fix at the time of writing.

How to check if Zenith: The Last City is down

The only way to check if Zenith: The Last City is down is by visiting the game’s official Twitter account @ZenithMMO. This is where the developers will post about any issues they’re experiencing, including if the game’s servers are down or not.

However, the developers may be slow to pick up on issues. Look around in the replies on any posts to see if other users are experiencing an issue, or check the game’s official subreddit. This is where you’ll see other players complaining about a server outage if there is one.