How to collect the Ancient Magic Hotspot traces near Feldcroft in Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, Ancient Magic Hotspots are how you increase the number of bars on your Ancient Magic meter. Ancient Magic spells are your “special move” combat spells, and casting one costs a bar, so the more bars you have, the more bottom you can kick in combat. To hit milestones on the ‘Collect Ancient Magic Traces’ exploration Challenge, you need to find Ancient Magic Hotspots and collect all four Ancient Magic traces in a given Hotspots, but sometimes the Ancient Magic traces aren’t so easy to find and, unlike almost everything else in Hogwarts Legacy, they can’t be located using your Revelio spell. One of the trickier Ancient Magic Hotspots is near the village of Feldcroft in the Feldcroft Region.

How to collect all traces from the Feldcroft Ancient Magic Hotspot

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first Ancient Magic trace will be marked on your mini-map, and is east of Feldcroft village, at the ruins nestled against the mountainside. There are two River Trolls nearby, so be on your guard.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second Ancient Magic trace is south of the first, in the ruin of a small round tower.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third Ancient Magic trace is east of the second, inside one of the River Trolls’ huge tents in the Troll Lair. If you haven’t already dealt with the River Trolls, you’re going to have to now. They’re immune to most spell effects, but their attacks are slow and easy to parry, so you can Stupefy them and throw their rocks back at them. You can even use Expelliarmus to disarm them if you time it, just as they attack with their clubs.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fourth and final Ancient Magic trace is west of the third and is high on a tall ruin set against the mountainside. The only way to get up there is to use Highwing or your broomstick. There’s a Landing Platform up there too.