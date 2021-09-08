How to complete A Friend in Need Is a Friend Indeed in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

A companion quest you can complete in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is called A Friend in Need Is a Friend Indeed, and it’s for Seelah, the Paladin in your party. She’s looking for her friend, Jannah Aldori. They went missing during the Demon attack on the city, and finding them would be extremely helpful to Seelah, and Irabeth, the leader of the Eagle Watch, would greatly appreciate it. Here’s what you need to do to complete a Friend in Need Is a Friend Indeed.

You’ll want to head over to the Market Square location where the Demon attack occurred. The massive divide between the two city sections occurred here and is the best place to start looking for Jannah. This location will be full of Cultists and demons, so make sure your party has rested before departing the Defender’s Heart, and you have several Cure Wound potions on you.

You’ll want to move towards the west part of the map and the divide when you arrive. You’ll cross paths with demons and surviving guards fighting them. After you’ve defeated them, there will be a massive divide that you can close up by completing an Athletics check.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you do, you’ll be able to create a bridge, and you can cross from there. After that, continue on the path north, and eventually, you’ll encounter Curls who appear to be looting bodies. However, looks can be deceiving, and Seelah reveals she knows them.

During the encounter, a duo appears on a horse carriage full of beer casks, and one of them is Jannah. Upon meeting Jannah, you’ll have completed this part of the quest, and you can now return to the Defender’s Heart to celebrate their return. A cutscene will play out when you arrive at the location.