How to complete A Grave Mystery in Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers is filled with many challenges and puzzles, but one of the more aggravating ones you will come across in the game comes in the mission called A Grave Mystery. This happens after progressing the main story far enough that you talk to Amy in a field of roses. When you have this conversation, the locks on the nearby field disappear and you are told to move pillars around to match a symbol. Here is how to complete A Grave Mystery’s puzzle in Sonic Frontiers.

How to complete the A Grave Mystery light puzzle in Sonic Frontiers

The idea of A Grave Mystery’s light puzzle is pretty simple. You need to rotate four pillars so that the beams of light go around the paths on the ground to make the symbol shown below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unfortunately, it gets a little complicated because each of the pillars you move will move at least one of the other ones. There are four pillars, which we will refer to as top, bottom, left, and right. Here are the pillars that move when you rotate each one:

Bottom – left

Left – top and right

Top – bottom

Right – top

If you are starting from the beginning without moving any pillars, here is a guaranteed way to complete this puzzle.

Turn the left pillar so it is pointing and creating a line of light to the northwest of its position. Turn the right pillar so its path is going southwest, creating a line of pillars. Turn the top pillar so it is pointed at about an eight o’clock angle. Turn the bottom pillar to about a seven o’clock angle. Turn the left pillar so it is pointed back up at its northwest position. Turn the right pillar to set it back on the path to the southwest.

If you did the above without moving any pillars, the lights should become solid and complete the puzzle. If you have gotten a little astray, work to narrow down your turns so the left and bottom are set up correctly. Your last turn should always be on the right pillar, setting that and the top one in the correct positioning.