How to fish in Sonic Frontiers

Big the Cat is one of the biggest points of contention in the Sonic the Hedgehog series. Some people despise the purple feline because of his missions in the first Sonic Adventure, but others love him for how meme worthy he is and how he is a lovable doofus. He does not get much of the spotlight these days, but you can interact with him in Sonic Frontiers to go fishing. Here is how.

How to find Big the Cat and go fishing in Sonic Frontiers

Like many of Sonic’s friends in Sonic Frontiers, Big the Cat is stuck in Cyber Space. To find him and go fishing, you will need to locate various portals that take you to fishing locations. If you have found one, the portal will describe that that is a fishing portal before you go into it in case you are looking for one of the more high-speed ones. The first one you come across will likely be on the western side of the first zone.

Fishing is pretty simple; when a fish is hooked, just press the right button when the white ring is in the red ring. The bigger fish you reel in, the more Fish Tokens you get for it, which can be exchanged for various rewards with Big. You also can potentially pull out a chest with a Golden Ticket inside or a scroll that can be used to fast travel to Elder Koco or Hermit Koco. After the tutorial, you will have to pay in purple coins that you find around the world in the game to borrow Big’s rod.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We recommend fishing with Big often because of the rewards. You can see the number left of fish to catch at any time in the top left corner of the screen, and the fishing mini-game itself is really easy. It’s just a matter of luck on what you drag in.