How to complete a Joint Operation in Tower of Fantasy

You will run across no shortage of content in Tower of Fantasy. This massive game will have you interacting with countless players and engaging in many battles as you progress through the story and become much more powerful. One of the missions you can undertake is a Joint Operation. Here is what you need to know about it.

Related: How to get and spend vitality in Tower of Fantasy? Answered

What are Joint Operations in Tower of Fantasy?

Joint Operations are essentially a fancy name for the typical dungeon you would expect to see in an MMORPG like Tower of Fantasy. Each mission will have you team up with three others as you journey into the “dungeon” and fight your way to the boss of that area.

When you take the boss down, you can spend Vitality to increase your chances of getting better equipment and Matrice Chips from reward chests. These are pretty linear levels, so you should not worry much about getting lost along the way. Just take down all enemies foolish enough to get in your way and reap the rewards.

How to unlock and play Joint Operations

Joint Operations are unlocked once you reach level 20. There are multiple Joint Operations in Tower of Fantasy, but only one is available daily. You can start a Joint Operation in the Bounty menu, where you can begin searching for three other players to join you. Whenever everyone is in, the match will begin.

To play it, you will need to spend Vitality on top of the end-of-mission expenses for better rewards. If you want a more specific kind of person to join your team, use the Find Person feature, but remember, this will likely slow down your matchmaking.

These are pretty standard dungeon experiences for an RPG like Tower of Fantasy. You can run these as long as you have Vitality to spend and keep earning loot that will aid you in the future.