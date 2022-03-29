There are multiple side quests for you to complete in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. You can find them all over the game, where you’ll have the chance to earn extra rewards and experience for each one you complete. As you explore the Weepwild Dankness, you’ll have the opportunity to meet the Lady of the Lake in A Knight’s Toil. This guide will cover how to complete A Knight’s Toil side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

You can pick up this quest outside of the main area for the Weepwild Dankness area, right before multiple shrooms attack you. After you accept the quest, Claptrap will appear nearby.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll need to follow Claptrap through the forest to make your way over to Lake Lady. Unfortunately, a group of Goblins are making too much noise nearby. You’ll receive a waypoint to their position, and you’ll need to quiet them down. Even though you attempted to use your words to quiet them down, they won’t stop, and you’ll have to clear them out.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After clearing them out, return to the Lake Lady. Unfortunately, she attacks you to prevent you from taking the mighty weapon for Claptrap. Once you’ve defeated the Lady of the Lake, you’ll need to visit Llance, who is not too far from your current position.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach Llance, you’ll need to prove yourself better than him to get across the bridge. He’ll teleport on top of a mushroom, forcing you to prove yourself by knocking him off it. To do this, jump onto the mushrooms behind the bridge and then perform a slam attack on Llance. You can do a slam attack by using the crouch button while falling in the air. Once you’ve done that, you’ll have to battle against Llance and his squires.

With those three defeated, you can claim Llance’s shield and give it to Claptrap. As you make your way to the legendary sword, only a King can remove the sword from the rock. You’ll need to find King Archer. You can find them not too far away from your current position.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the location, you’ll need to speak with King Archer to ask them for your help. Unfortunately, Claptrap made the message, so things went wrong. You’ll have to defeat King Archer, his Round Table Knights, and any shrooms they summon to beat you. Upon defeating King Archer, you’ll need to grab his hand to bring it back to Claptrap to pull up the sword from the stone.

After reaching the sword again, place the skeleton’s hand on the blade and pull the sword from the stone, giving Extra-Caliber to Claptrap. When Claptrap receives the weapon, it flies through the air and lands at Mervin’s gate. You’ll need to head over to Mervin’s gate to continue the quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mervin will allow you and Claptrap to pass through his gates, but you’ll need to best his apprentices to prove your worth. Luckily, they’re merely Goblins. After dealing with the Goblins, you’ll need to solve Mervin’s puzzle. Claptrap will direct you to approach the correct Mervin, which turns into a disaster for each selection. Following the second choice, you’ll need to defeat the three Mervins and claim the tome inside his home for Claptrap. You’ll have completed the quest when you step outside and present it to Claptrap.