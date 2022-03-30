Pets the some of the best companions in the world, but they don’t live forever, even in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. When you cross through the Godswell into the next area, you’ll find a Coiled who is morning the loss of their crab, and you can help them out in A Pet’s Rest side quest. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete A Pet’s Rest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

You can find it after you complete the Drowned Abyss area and make your way through to The Godswell.

The Coiled had buried their crab pet not too long ago. Unfortunately, another creature found where they buried their pet and dug it up. It’s your job to find where the shell of the crab is and bring it back to its owner. You can find the shell not too far away, inside a dungeon. You’ll need to clear the wave of enemies to attempt to claim back the shell. There will be two waves you need to complete to make it through and finish the dungeon.

After clearing the dungeon, you’ll find the shell for Lisha. Return to them to present the shell, and you’ll have completed the quest. However, at the end of the quest, Tiny becomes sympathetic to the crab and brings them back to life.