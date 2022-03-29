The battle against the Dragon Lord might have been pushed back in Brighthoof, but there are more wars to fight in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Paladin Mike will need your help in defending the borders. You can find Paladin Mike in Brighthoof to offer your assistance. In this guide, we’ll cover how to complete A Realm in Peril in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

You can find Paladin Mike in Izzy’s Fizzies Tavern, at the center, right next to the stage. After you receive the quest, you’ll need to locate three camps in the Overworld and clear them out. The camps you need to find will have fences around them, tents inside the perimeter, and you’ll see a fire at the center. Approach any of the three camps you can find in the Overworld, and survive these encounters to clear them out. You’ll need to do this three times.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After clearing out all three camps, Paladin Mike’s Knight intern will be waiting for you in the forest to reward you for your hard work. You can find them outside of Brighthoof, which opens up the gate to the Shrine of Zoomios Shrine Piece. You’ll need to collect all four Shrine Pieces for the Shrine of Zoomios to complete it.