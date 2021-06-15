How to complete A Seven-Colored Shadow special research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Giovanni is at it again in Pokémon Go, and this time he’s captured the legendary Ho-Oh, a Fire and Flying-type. Shadow Ho-Oh will be with Giovanni starting on June 17 until September 1, the final day of the Season of Discovery. The first Super Rocket Radar players can earn is tied to the special research quest, A Seven-Colored Shadow. You’ll need to complete all of these tasks and earn the Super Rocket Radar to locate Giovanni. We imagine many of these tasks will have players battling against Arlo, Sierra, and Cliff, among the many Team Rocket grunts that have captured Pokéstops around the world.

This event is the debut for shadow Ho-Oh, and like previous legendary Pokémon that receive their shadow version for the first time, we highly recommend not purifying it. Especially legendary Pokémon. It’s exceptionally difficult for trainers to capture a shadow version of a legendary Pokémon, even more than the standard version. The downside is that shadow Ho-Oh’s charged move, Frustration, won’t be able to be lifted until a special Team Rocket event, but we’re likely going to see another one before the end of the Season of Discovery.

All A Seven-Colored Shadow tasks and rewards

These are all of the tasks you need to complete to finish A Seven-Colored Shadow special research to earn your Super Rocket Radar, and your encounter against Giovanni.

We’ll be updating this part once the special research task goes live in Pokémon Go.