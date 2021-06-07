How to complete A Very Slow Discovery Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

A Very Slow Discovery will be the first major event in Pokémon Go for the Season of Discovery. It’s an event celebrating the debut of Galarian Slowpoke, and you can capture this Pokémon in the mobile game. You’ll have to go out of your way to encounter this Pokémon, but it’ll be worth the effort to evolve it into a Galarian Slowbro. While Galarian Slowking and Galarian Slowpoke’s shiny versions are not appearing for this event, there’s still plenty to do. For A Very Slow Discovery’s Collection Challenge, you have from June 8 to 13, starting at 10 AM to 8 PM in your local time zone, to complete it and capture all of the Pokémon on the list.

Like similar Collection Challenges in the past, you need to capture all of the Pokémon on the list during the event. No Pokémon you captured before the start date will count. The same goes for attempting to evolve a Pokémon into another. You have to catch a Pokémon using a Poké Ball for it to count.

All A Very Slow Discovery Collection Challenge Pokémon

These are all of the Pokémon that appear on the A Very Slow Discovery’s Collection Challenge that you will need to catch.

We’ll be updating this section once the event goes live, and detail how to catch them.