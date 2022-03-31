How to complete A Walk to Dismember in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Every adventurer should take some time to go back to doing the small jobs. After all, not every quest can be life-threatening or world-ending. For this quest, you simply need to take Auntie Anchor’s seawarg, Pookie, for a walk. Nothing is quite so simple in the Wonderlands though. Here is how you complete A Walk to Dismember in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

This side quest can be obtained from Crackmast Cove after completing the Ballad of Bones main quest. From the beginning of the area, follow the pathway until it opens up. Continue straight to the area where the small pirate village is. You will find the quest on a post outside the village.

Go for a walk

Start things off by going to the left of where you picked up the quest. Locate the home off in the distance near the ship to find Auntie Anchor. After speaking with her, grab the collar off of the anchor behind the house. Go back to Auntie Anchor and Pookie will come running out. Place the collar on Pookie and he will start to talk. Pet Pookie and he will start his walk. Follow him around and defend him until he is able to use the bathroom. Once he uses the bathroom, pick it up.

The walk continues

After picking up Pookie’s business, pick up the nearby toy that Auntie Anchor points out. The toy will speak to you and you will have a choice to make; either end the toy’s nightmare or feed it to Pookie. The decision doesn’t have any actual effect on the quest and after, Pookie will want to go to the park. Follow Pookie to the park and the skeletons there will throw a fit. Press the button on Pookie’s collar and he will grow in size and start devouring the park residents. Join in on the fun and fight the part residents.

Once the fight is over, take Pookie home. Press the button on his collar again so he can eat his food. He will then attack you and you will need to defend yourself. After a brief fight, melee Pookie to get his collar off. Gather up Pookie’s collar and place it back on the anchor to complete the quest.