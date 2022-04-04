Many of the larger-level sequences in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will have specific level challenges within them. You’ll want to complete each of these challenges to unlock a Kyber Brick for that level, but achieving them can be challenging, such as the battle against Darth Maul. This guide will cover how to complete all Better Call Maul challenges in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

All Better Call Maul challenges

Complet Maul-ing

Of the three challenges, this is the most straightforward for you to complete. You’ll need to defeat Darth Maul and complete the mission in under 10 minutes. You’ll want to focus entirely on the mission and to beat Maul rather than attempting to do any side activities to finish the mission.

Forced Out

For the Forced Out challenge, you’ll need to use force push to knock droids over the side of the platforms. If you’re playing on free play, make sure you have a character who can use the force to knock any of the droids you encounter over the side.

Odds Stacked in Your Favor

In the Odds Stacked in Your Favor, you’ll need to make it to the second electrical flooring that Darth Maul rips out right before he enters the barriers. When this happens, a platform with crates will appear to the right, and you can use the force to place those on the ground. You’ll need at least two. Once both have been placed down, you can use them to jump across the gap and make it to the other side rather than going up the elevators.