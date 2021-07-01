How to complete all Bidoof Day Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go – All Choices

It’s a special day in Pokémon Go where Niantic is celebrating Bidoof. This underrated Pokémon is receiving quite a bit of attention, with its evolved form being able to learn multiple charged moves during the celebration that it normally would not be able to learn. For Bidoof Day, there is a special research project that all players will be able to receive starting on July 1, and players have a full day to complete it. None of the tasks are overly complicated, but it is the first Special Research featuring branching choices, so the tasks and rewards will vary depending on what option you pick.

We’ve listed out all of the options available, all of the tasks you need to complete, and the rewards you receive for your participation. There are only two branching options, so it’s not a huge change, and many of the rewards revolve around Bidoof encounters, so it’s a good way for Pokémon Go players to test out this system before Pokémon Go Fest 2021.

All Bidoof Day Special Research tasks and rewards – All Choices

These are all of the tasks you’ll need to finish to complete the Bidoof Day Special Research, the rewards of those tasks, and the tasks associated with each of the branching choices.

Task 1

Use 3 berries to help catch Pokémon – Bidoof encounter

Catch 6 Normal-type Pokémon – 3 Pinap berries

Catch 3 Bidoof – Bidoof encounter

Rewards: 399 XP, 399 Stardust, and a Bidoof Encounter

You will be asked to choose between, “Choose Bidoof!” or “Bidoof…?”

Task 2a – Choose Bidoof!

Catch 1 Normal-type Pokémon – Bidoof encounter

Take a snapshot of Bidoof – 3 Pinap berries

Catch 5 Bidoof – Bidoof encounter

Rewards: 399 XP, 399 Stardust, and a Bidoof encounter

You will be asked to choose between, “Nerves of Steel,” or “Nests near water.”

Task 2b – Bidoof…?

Catch 1 Normal-type Pokémon – Bidoof encounter

Take a snapshot of Bidoof – 5 Razz berries

Catch 5 Bidoof – Bidoof encounter

Rewards: 399 XP, 399 Stardust, and a Bidoof encounter

You will be asked to choose between, “Nerves of Steel,” or “Nests near water.”

Task 3a – Nerves of Steel

Transfer 10 Pokémon – 10 Super Potions

Take a snapshot of Bidoof – Bidoof encounter

Catch 10 Bidoof – 5 Razz berries

Rewards: 399 XP, 399 Stardust, and a Bidoof encounter

Task 3b – Nests Near Water

Transfer 10 Pokémon – 10 Pokéballs

Take a snapshot of Bidoof – Bidoof encounter

Catch 10 Bidoof – 3 Pinap berries

Rewards: 399 XP, 399 Stardust, and a Bidoof encounter

Task 4

Catch 5 Bidoof – Bidoof encounter

Catch 10 Bidoof – Bidoof encounter

Catch 15 Bidoof – Bidoof encounter

Rewards: 3,990 XP, a Bidoof encounter, and Bidoof Hat for your avatar