The Evolving Stars event in Pokémon Go has arrived. The event is a celebration of the next step in the Cosmic Companion Special Research quest and an ongoing Season of Light story-based event that every player can participate in, featuring Cosmog. All players should be able to unlock Cosmog’s second form, Cosmoem, and this is a good opportunity for more secondary evolutions to appear. There are several collection challenges associated with them. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete all Evolving Stars Collection Challenges in Pokémon Go.

All Evolving Stars Collection Challenges in Pokémon Go

There are four Evolving Stars Collection Challenges for you to complete during the event, which starts on October 5 and goes until October 11. You have until then to complete these collection challenges before they disappear.

These are the four Evolving Stars Collection Challenges you need to complete.

Evolving Stars: Eevee Challenge

For this challenge, you will need to acquire three different Eevees. Their overall stats will not matter, but you want to make sure to grab a basic Eevee that you have not had as a Buddy. So long as it meets these requirements, you must evolve yours into a Vaporeon, Jolteon, and a Flareon. For example, catching a wild Eevee and then immediately evolving it is a good way for one of these to appear. Unfortunately, this system is random unless you use the Eevee name trick, but you can only do that once per account.

Evolve an Eevee into a Flareon

Evolve an Eevee into a Jolteon

Evolve an Eevee into a Vaporeon

Evolving Stars: Sinnoh Challenge

The second Evolving Stars Challenge is about specific Sinnoh Pokémon, such as Rhydon, Piloswine, Dusclops, and Kirlia. These are basic evolutions, which means you will need to find their starter forms in the wild, Rhyhorn, Swinub, Duskull, and Ralts, respectively. All four of these Pokémon should appear in the wild.

Evolve a Duskull into Dusclops

Evolve a Ralts into a Kirlia

Evolve a Rhyhorn into a Rhydon

Evolve a Swinub into a Piloswine

Evolving Stars: Trade Challenge

The third challenge is the Evolving Stars Trade Challenge. You will need to evolve Kadabra and Haunter into Alakazam and Gengar. Although you can use candy to evolve these Pokémon, the quickest way to evolve them is to trade them with another player. However, you need to make sure these Pokémon are going to you in the trade and you are not sending them to another player. When the Pokémon arrive to you, they will appear in their final forms.

Evolve a Haunter into a Gengar

Evolve a Kadabra into an Alakazam

Evolving Stars Unova Challenge

The final Evolving Stars challenge centers around Pokémon from the Unova region, specifically Tynamo and Litwick. Like the Sinnoh challenge, you will need to find these base Pokémon in the wild and evolve them into their second forms, Eeletrik and Lampent. Both of these Pokémon will appear in the wild. However, Tynamo is likely easier to find near anything Electric-type based, and Litwick is a Ghost and Fire-type, so you might find Litwick at night or near warm locations.