Which Furfrou form is best in Pokémon Go?

Furfrou is one of the handful of Pokémon that has multiple forms, and you can catch all of them in Pokémon Go. Each Furfrou is region-based, meaning you must catch that Pokémon in a particular part of the world. The forms are diverse and unique from each other. However, is there a better Furfrou form, and which is the best one in Pokémon Go?

What is the best Furfrou form in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm that the Furfrou forms in Pokémon have the same stats as the others. They have the same attack power, defense power, and stamina amount. The only thing that comes down to their differences is if you caught a Furfrou with high stats, which you can examine any time you catch one and have it appraised for your team leader.

The different forms of Furfrou are not different types. Each Furfrou is a Normal-type Pokémon, so they share the same weaknesses and resistances, similar to their overall stats. Each of these Pokémon does have a PokéDex slot, but they share the same PokéDex number entry, which means they are the same Pokémon, and they are not a regional variation, only appearance.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re trying to find the best Furfrou, it all comes down to the one you catch at the time. It will have a unique series of stats when you capture that Pokémon. For those who catch a base form of Furfrou, you can have it change form based on your regional location, and each time you change its form, you unlock that PokéDex appearance, but you won’t gain another PokéDex entry. Again, each Furfrou is the same, so it all comes down to personal preference and the stats you find for the Furfrou.