How to complete all Hunt for Adler intel challenges in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

The start of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 officially started at midnight on April 22. However, the official new map and makeover for Verdansk did not release until later that day, at 3 PM ET. Players had to wait another 15 hours following the live events of the modern-day Verdansk location being nuked after the zombie threat became too much. Now, in the 1984 version of Verdansk, players have a new location to explore. Alongside Season 3, there’s a new limited-time event called the Hunt for Adler, and several intel challenges surround this event that players need to complete before time runs out.

There are six challenges available in the Hunt for Adler event, three of them are for Warzone matches, and three are for Cold War multiplayer games. You only need to finish three of them to unlock the legendary Adler skin.

For the Warzone intel contract missions for this event, each of the locations has several ‘Adler Intel’ contracts within them. When you pick the contract up, they disappear from the map, and you have to complete scavenger missions to finish the task. These operate just like the standard scavenger missions, except they have far better rewards.

All Hunt for Adler intel challenges

Complete the Intel Contract on Farmlands

The first intel location you need to visit on the Verdansk map is in the Farmlands. The image on the intel screen in the Hunt for Adler main menu option provides a small hint to where you need to go, and from the looks of it, it’s inside a small room with two rectangular windows at the top of the room with a bookcase inside.

The building you can find in the picture is right at the center of the Farmlands location, closer to the northern section. It’ll be the new, large building that looks a bit like a church. Go to the location shared below, and the room will be on the second floor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is the correct location for the intel contract to appear in the farms. However, the contracts are not showing up on the map for several players. This could be a bug, but we don’t know when this will be fixed. The Adler Intel contracts should feature an icon with a man in glasses, much like the ones listed below at the other locations.

Complete the Intel Contract on Summit

The image of the Summit location in Verdansk shows the exterior of a large building, partially built into the large rocky structure. You want to look for the numbers R306 on the outside of the building, underneath a large satellite dish.

This is the location you want to go to find the Summer intel contract.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Complete the Intel Contract on Factory

For the Factory intel mission, we have an image of the interior of a building. It looks like the room you want to find is working on building an airplane, which would be fitting since there’s an airport on the map with fully functional airplanes. This is all before the airport on the modern-day Verdansk was destroyed, with none of the aircraft in good condition.

This is the location you need to go to grab the intel contract at Factory.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer missions

These are the three missions you can complete for the Hunt for Adler event instead of the Warzone intel locations.

In Black Ops Cold War play and complete 7 games on Yamantau

In Black Ops Cold War, kill 25 enemies that were revealed to you using the Spy Plane, H.A.R.P, or the Field Mic

In Black Ops Cold War, kill 25 enemies using a killstreak while you have the Assassin perk

The Black Ops Cold War missions are far easier to complete, as they require you to play multiplayer games repeatedly. You have to make sure you have the correct loadout for each session, and you can repeat them pretty quickly.

You can mix and match all six of these challenges to unlock the rewards. All you need to do is complete three of them to receive the legendary Adler skin. For Call of Duty: Warzone players that are having trouble waiting for the intel contract locations to spawn in the Farmland, we recommend completing one of the challenges in a Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer game.