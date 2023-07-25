Blood of the Dead Golden Spork Guide – Black Ops 4 Zombies

Blood of the Dead’s Golden Spork Wonder Weapon is one of the most intriguing secrets in the game. It requires players to go on quite a journey to unlock it, but it also gives them a one-hit kill on zombies until Round 34, so the trade-off is big for anyone who seeks it out.

It’s irrelevant for the main Black Ops 4 Zombies Blood of the Dead easter egg, but it makes the Spoon weapon considerably more powerful. That being said, you’ll need the Spoon (and the Blundergat) to get started, but if you have both of those and are ready to move on, this is all it takes to finish things off.

Blood of the Dead Golden Spork Guide – Upgrading the Spoon

Image via Activision.

Take your Spoon to the Infirmary (if you’re not sure where this is, the game will tell you the name of each location at the top left side of your screen) and place it in the bathtub.

You’re not giving it a wash – instead, you want to leave it there and go to the Roof where the Pack-A-Punch machine is. This is a convenient time to upgrade your gear, as you’ll need to be ready to defend this area for a while.

Start killing zombies on the roof with either the Acidgat or the Magmagat – it doesn’t matter which, though Magmagat is more versatile – and it will slowly start to fill the bathtub with blood.

Screengrab via YouTube: MrRoflWaffles.

Check on the bathtub after knocking down a few groups of enemies and it will be ready to drain. The spoon will no longer be in the tub, which means you’re almost at the end of this marathon.

Retrieve the Golden Spork – Black Ops 4 Zombies Blood of the Dead

Head to the Catwalk near the starting area after the tub is drained. Look towards the water tower, aim at the bottom, and throw the Hell’s Retriever. It will pick up the Golden Spork and return it to your inventory.

That’s all it takes to unlock the weapon for the rest of your playthrough. As we said before, the Spork is a one-hit machine until Round 34, so the earlier you get through these steps, the more value it’ll provide in your games.