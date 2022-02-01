Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War redeem codes (February 2022)

For the first time in series history, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is allowing players to redeem codes for free in-game items without having to purchase promoted goods. New codes are typically given away via all of Call of Duty’s social media accounts or are hidden within game trailers. However, to save fans time from endless digging, below are all currently active codes for Black Ops Cold War.

All active Black Ops Cold War redeem codes

Since the game’s launch, there appears to be at least four or five new codes introduced each month — so be sure to check back soon. Each code does offer different rewards, mostly cosmetics in the form of Operator skins, calling cards, and weapon charms. When entered correctly, players will receive their items after they have restarted the game.

Here is the list of all active codes:

SX4G-73D55-RNJ7

BFNUZILDFZ4JU43

170TSIINDQ9UZ

ARPM3LUJ0JF97

BFOGZBCPCFRZKSX

JNQ34TEANEG9R

BFOBZDUCLOZ6DBT

QVABZA5RI7ZHQ

BFQGZEBKCAZ97FP

BMRMZBZESA

BJUMZBZEWE

BJMIZCZ9QD

BJRLZBZDV8

BJUNZBZBUA

BJMGZCZRGT

BJMMZCZAQS

BFOGZKDFDUZ74MJ

BFODZMVHDIZ8FE8

BGRBZBZG3K

BLFUZBZTX

BFOBZBBMMHZP3HR

BLILZCZ5UE

BKHDZBZ7U5

3EREQN8HR4KXN

BJMJZCZ98H

BLIKZCZNCM

BLMLZCZH66

BJUOZBZCCP

BKGUZCZ7G8

How to enter Black Ops Cold War redeem codes