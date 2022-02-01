Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War redeem codes (February 2022)
Get free in-game items with these redeem codes.
For the first time in series history, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is allowing players to redeem codes for free in-game items without having to purchase promoted goods. New codes are typically given away via all of Call of Duty’s social media accounts or are hidden within game trailers. However, to save fans time from endless digging, below are all currently active codes for Black Ops Cold War.
All active Black Ops Cold War redeem codes
Since the game’s launch, there appears to be at least four or five new codes introduced each month — so be sure to check back soon. Each code does offer different rewards, mostly cosmetics in the form of Operator skins, calling cards, and weapon charms. When entered correctly, players will receive their items after they have restarted the game.
Here is the list of all active codes:
- SX4G-73D55-RNJ7
- BFNUZILDFZ4JU43
- 170TSIINDQ9UZ
- ARPM3LUJ0JF97
- BFOGZBCPCFRZKSX
- JNQ34TEANEG9R
- BFOBZDUCLOZ6DBT
- QVABZA5RI7ZHQ
- BFQGZEBKCAZ97FP
- BMRMZBZESA
- BJUMZBZEWE
- BJMIZCZ9QD
- BJRLZBZDV8
- BJUNZBZBUA
- BJMGZCZRGT
- BJMMZCZAQS
- BFOGZKDFDUZ74MJ
- BFODZMVHDIZ8FE8
- BGRBZBZG3K
- BLFUZBZTX
- BFOBZBBMMHZP3HR
- BLILZCZ5UE
- BKHDZBZ7U5
- 3EREQN8HR4KXN
- BJMJZCZ98H
- BLIKZCZNCM
- BLFUZBZTXS
- BJMJZCZ98H
- BLMLZCZH66
- BJUOZBZCCP
- BKGUZCZ7G8
How to enter Black Ops Cold War redeem codes
- Go to Call of Duty official redemption center.
- It will ask you to login into your Call of Duty account in order to earn the code rewards.
- After, enter each code in the given text box.
- Once Black Ops Cold War has been restarted, these free items should be available in your inventory.