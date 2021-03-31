How to complete all Meeting Room tasks on Airship in Among Us

It’s important for the crew in Among Us to have a secure Meeting Room. The tasks involved in this room are fairly simple, but this is an essential space overall, as it is home to the Emergency Meeting button.

Where to find the Meeting Room

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Meeting Room is at the very top of the Airship. To get there, go to the left side of the Gap Room, left of the moving platform. Simply climb the ladder and the Meeting Room will be to your right. There is a board room in the middle and a secure room to the right of that. The Emergency Meeting button is on the table in the board room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to Enter Id Code

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the secure room to the right, there is a touch pad against the wall. Ignore the phone to the right of that, as it has no apparent function in-game. This task is probably one of the most straightforward ones. Pull a card from your in-game wallet to find the code, and input the five-digit number on the keypad. Hit the checkmark to complete the task.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to Divert Power to the Meeting Room

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you have diverted power from another room on The Airship, you may have to receive it in the Meeting Room as part of a task. The panel for receiving power is in the board room on the left.

Screenshot by Gamepur

