Each level in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga comes with various challenges for you to complete as you work your way through it. We recommend attempting to complete them during the Free Play mode to give yourself the freedom to use any of the characters you’ve unlocked while playing the level. You’ll find three challenges during the Out for the Count mission. In this guide, we cover how to complete all Out for the Count challenges in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

All Out for the Count challenges

Beep Boop Backup

For the Beep Boop Backup challenge, you’ll need to use a Villain character to destroy the silver door immediately to your left when you start the level. After destroying it, swap to a Protocol Droid, activate the terminal behind the turret and turn it on.

Civil War

For the Civil War challenge, typically, you want to use the Jedi Mind trick to have droids take out other droids. However, we found it much easier to swap to a Villain Battle Droid we had unlocked and use them during the level.

Wet Floor!

With the final challenge, the Wet Floor! challenge, you want to wait until you encounter the Droideka near the wet floor sign. When this happens, swap to a Smuggler character, and the droid’s right will be a Smuggler icon. Therefore, you need to aim at that position, and your character will find a way to take advantage of the situation, bringing a shocking end to this Droideka.