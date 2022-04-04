How to complete all Outmanned But Not Out-Gungan-Ed challenges in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

There are several level challenges that you can complete that focus on the main story points in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. These are large sequences that take place during the significant plot experiences and battles from the Star Wars movie, and in the Outmanned But Not Out-Gungan-Ed mission, you’ll be taking part in the battle of Naboo against the Trade Federation. This guide will cover how to complete all Outmanned But Not-Gungan-Ed in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

All Outmanned But Not Out-Gungan-Ed challenges

Booma Shakalak!

For the Booma Shakalak! challenge, you’ll need to destroy all AAT-1 Hover Tanks. This sequence will take place shortly after you’ve reassembled the broken catapult, and you need to use it on the droid army. We recommend you focus on the tanks during this sequence rather than destroying any of the battle droids until the tanks have been removed from the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Don’t Lose Your Head!

In the Don’t Lose Your Head! challenge, you need to shoot off the heads of three battle droids. This will take some practice, but luckily there are plenty of droids for you to shoot. You’ll want to aim your weapon at them and try to shoot barely above their head to knock it off.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ouch Time!

The final challenge, Ouch Time!, requires you to eliminate 300 battle droids with a single booma. The booma will be the catapult you use, similar to the first challenge. However, rather than focusing on the tanks, you’ll want to aim for a larger cluster of battle droids. We recommend waiting until a squadron of droids are side-by-side, unharmed, and then firing your catapult for the best results.