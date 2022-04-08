When it comes to facing off against Grievous, no one had a better chance of defeating him than Obi-Wan, even if he had to him out with less than civilized methods. In Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you’ll have the chance to battle against Grievous in the So Uncivilized mission. After beating it, we recommend returning to it to wrap up the level challenges. In this guide, we cover how to complete all So Uncivilized challenges in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

All So Uncivilized challenges

Attack of the Droids

For the Attack of the Droids challenge, you’ll need to battle against several battle droids that appear during the mission. These include five battle droids, four MagnaGuards, and five Super Battle Droids without dying once. This may take some time for you to complete, as Grievous does appear in-between battling these droids. We recommend waiting for the MagnaGuards to appear at the end and then focusing on eliminating all of the required droids.

Sneak Attack

In the Sneak Attack challenge, you’ll need to use a Bounty Hunter to get General Grievous down on the ground. You’ll be able to do this close to the end of the battle before Grievous has lost all of his arms. When he’s waiting for you at the center walkway, you’ll want to do it, make your way over to the right side and fire at the gold object blocking the ladder. Climb up the ladder and then attack Grievous from behind.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Very uncivilized

The final challenge, Very Uncivilized, requires you to use a blaster to take out two MagnaGuards. These MagnaGuards do not appear until the end of the battle, so you’ll need to wait until they appear. When they do, try getting behind them to use the blaster, making short work of these droids. Attacking them from the front can be difficult because they can deflect blaster fire.