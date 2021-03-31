How to complete all tasks in the Showers on Airship in Among Us

The Airship is a large map in Among Us. You need to finish several new tasks throughout the entire area, and you’ll need to do it before the Imposter finds you by yourself. The Showers has three different tasks you need to complete, and we’re going to break down how those work to give you the best edge against the team’s imposter.

Where to find the Showers

The Showers will be on the right side of the Main Hall. You can also access this room by going down from the Records, from the Gap Room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Divert Power to the Showers

When you want to divert power to the Showers, you need to find the power switch in the Electrical room. The Electrical area is right below the Showers. You can reach it by going through the main hall and then down the ladder. The cabinet you want to interact with will be on the right side, in the back corner. Interact with the cabinet to give the Showers full power.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now that the Showers have power, return to it, and you need to search for the electrical panel at this location. You can find it right next to the entrance, near the lockers next to the sink. Interact with the electrical panel, and all you have to do is click the middle icon to divert power to the Showers. This task will be completed once the power arrives at the location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to fix the Showers

Another task to complete in the Showers is to repair one of the broken showerheads. You need to go to the center of the room, and enter the area with all of the showerheads. One of them will be yellow, and you need to interact with it to begin the task.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you interact with the showerhead, the task appears on your screen, and you’ll have to take a hammer to adjust the showerhead back into place. To repair the hammer, you have to hold down your interact button and wait for the gauge at the bottom to be in the red region. You can hit it in the green and yellow regions, but it will not be as successful. Once the showerhead is properly realigned, the task will be completed.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to Pick Up Towels in the Showers

There are eight towels you need to pick up in the Showers. Not all of the towels are available for you to pick up. Certain ones have a yellow highlight over them, and they are different each time you attempt this task. You’ll need to roam around all of the showers to find the highlighted towels, interact with them, and clean up this area. Once all eight towels have been picked up, this task is finished.

Screenshot by Gamepur

