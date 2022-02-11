How to complete all the DC MapO missions in Not Tonight 2

In each city you visit, the secret group known as MapO will assign you three missions. For the most part, these missions are easy to complete. The DC tasks, though, can be a bit tough as two of them revolve around a series of timed choices that, if you fail, could result in you failing both missions. So if you’re stuck on what to do, here’s how you can complete all three DC MapO missions.

MapO Mission 1: Guest listed

Screenshot by Gamepur

On day 2, Thorbjorn will ask you to let in anyone who queued up in the VIP line that shares his last name. Although the word puzzle partially covers the guest list, as long as the person has the name Thorbjorn, their ID checks out, and their puzzle piece spells out a word, you can let them in without worry. If someone in the VIP line doesn’t have the last name Thorbjorn, give them back their ID. You need to allow five VIP guests in total to complete this mission.

MapO Mission 2: Alarmed

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pulled straight out of Nicolas Cage’s National Treasure, you’ll need to infiltrate the National Archives building to steal the Declaration of Independence. To successfully clear this mission, you can’t make a single mistake. Here’s what you’ll need to do to never trip the alarm.

Wear the janitor’s outfit

Enter Valley Forge

Duck into the gift shop

Select the souvenir poster that says “We hold these truths to be self-evident…”

MapO Mission 3: Self declare

Screenshot by Gamepur

This mission ties into stealing the Declaration of Independence. This one requires you to know a few words from the over 200-year-old document. When you’re in the gift shop picking out a poster to give to security, you need to pick the one we put above.