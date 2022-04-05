After Obi-Wan’s duel with Jango Fett on Kamino, you’ll need to hunt him down in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. These two face off against each other in space, with Jango pulling out all of his toys to use against the Jedi Knight. There are an array of challenges for you to complete in The Hunt for Jango mission, requiring you to use your best tricks. In this guide, we cover how to complete all The Hunt for Jango challenges in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

All The Hunt for Jango challenges

Do an Aileron Roll!

For the Aileron Roll! challenge, you’ll need to perform a roll on any incoming homing missiles Jango uses against you. Throughout the encounter, Jango will send out missiles against you. Normally, you can quickly destroy these missiles and not have to worry about them. However, make sure you dodge at least three of them to complete this challenge.

Charged up

The Charged Up challenge features Jango’s iconic Seismic Charges that he uses during the battle. These charges are the bombs that give off that distinct explosion, shattering asteroids and ships alike. You’ll need to make sure you avoid these throughout the mission, which means keeping your rolls at the ready and moving away from asteroids.

Flying is for droids

The final challenge is Flying is for Droids, you’ll need to move through the largest asteroid without crashing. The best way to complete this challenge is to avoid crashing throughout an entire mission. The best way to do this is to take each asteroid at a reasonable pace and shoot down anything in your path to clear it up, avoiding any damage.