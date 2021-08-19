How to complete all Ultra Unlock 2021: Sword and Shield Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

For the third and final week of the Ultra Unlock rewards in Pokémon Go, players are given a real treat focusing on Sword and Shield. Pokémon from the Galar region appear in the game, and you can expect to add many of them to your collection as you find them in the wild, raids, and have them hatch from eggs. In addition, everyone will also gain access to the timed research called Ultra Unlock 2021: Sword and Shield. It will be made available at the event’s start on August 20 at 10 AM in your local area. This guide details all of the tasks and rewards you receive for completing the Ultra Unlock 2021: Sword and Shield timed research.

You can view your immediate tasks for the event by clicking on your Today’s View tab to learn about your progress. These are all tasks and rewards associated with the Ultra Unlock 2021: Sword and Shield Timed Research quest.

Task 1

Send 5 gifts to friends – 5 Great Balls

Catch 8 Pokémon – 5 Razz berries

Defeat 2 Team Rocket Grunts – Pokémon encounter

Rewards: 888 XP, 10 Poké Balls, and 5 Great Balls

Task 2

TBA

Task 3

TBA

Task 4

TBA

Task 5

TBA