How to complete all What Lies Beneath the Mask tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The Halloween Mischief event for Pokémon Go has arrived, and with it, a spooky event full of Dark, Ghost, and Psychic-type Pokémon. All players will participate in this event as they attempt to capture several Pokémon appearing in costumes, such as a new Pikachu variant, Drifblim, and Piplup. In addition, there are also opportunities to capture Yamask, Galarian Yamask and evolve Galarain Slowpoke into Galarian Slowking.

During the event, there’s a new research called What Lies Beneath the Mask. You’ll need to capture multiple Ghost-type Pokémon to complete it, so make sure to find these Pokémon at night. In this guide, we’re going to break down all of the tasks and rewards you receive for completing the What Lies Beneath Masks Special Research in Pokémon Go. Much like the event, this is available to everyone.

All What Lies Beneath the Mask tasks and rewards

Task 1

Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokémon – 400 Stardust

Transfer 9 Pokémon – Duskull encounter

Make 49 Nice throw – 9 Ultra Balls

Rewards: 4,000 XP, 9 Nanab berries, and a Yamask encounter

Task 2

Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokémon – Halloween Mischief Pikachu encounter

Make 9 Curveball throws – 400 Stardust

Use 49 berries to help catch Pokémon – Banette encounter

Rewards: 4,000 XP, 9 Razz berries, and a Galarian Yamask encounter

Task 3

Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokémon – 400 Stardust

Catch 9 different species of Ghost-type Pokémon – Pokémon encounter

Make 49 great throws – 40 Poké Balls

Rewards: 4,000 XP, Pinap berries, and Pokémon encounters

Task 4

TBA

TBA

TBA

Rewards: TBA