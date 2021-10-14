How to complete all What Lies Beneath the Mask tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
A spooky special research for the first Halloween event.
The Halloween Mischief event for Pokémon Go has arrived, and with it, a spooky event full of Dark, Ghost, and Psychic-type Pokémon. All players will participate in this event as they attempt to capture several Pokémon appearing in costumes, such as a new Pikachu variant, Drifblim, and Piplup. In addition, there are also opportunities to capture Yamask, Galarian Yamask and evolve Galarain Slowpoke into Galarian Slowking.
During the event, there’s a new research called What Lies Beneath the Mask. You’ll need to capture multiple Ghost-type Pokémon to complete it, so make sure to find these Pokémon at night. In this guide, we’re going to break down all of the tasks and rewards you receive for completing the What Lies Beneath Masks Special Research in Pokémon Go. Much like the event, this is available to everyone.
All What Lies Beneath the Mask tasks and rewards
Task 1
- Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokémon – 400 Stardust
- Transfer 9 Pokémon – Duskull encounter
- Make 49 Nice throw – 9 Ultra Balls
Rewards: 4,000 XP, 9 Nanab berries, and a Yamask encounter
Task 2
- Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokémon – Halloween Mischief Pikachu encounter
- Make 9 Curveball throws – 400 Stardust
- Use 49 berries to help catch Pokémon – Banette encounter
Rewards: 4,000 XP, 9 Razz berries, and a Galarian Yamask encounter
Task 3
- Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokémon – 400 Stardust
- Catch 9 different species of Ghost-type Pokémon – Pokémon encounter
- Make 49 great throws – 40 Poké Balls
Rewards: 4,000 XP, Pinap berries, and Pokémon encounters
Task 4
- TBA
- TBA
- TBA
Rewards: TBA